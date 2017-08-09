Wladimir VogelBorn 29 February 1896. Died 19 June 1984
Wladimir Vogel
Wladimir Vogel Biography (Wikipedia)
Wladimir Rudolfowitsch Vogel (b. 17 February/29 February 1896 in Moscow; d. 19 June 1984 in Zurich) was a Swiss composer of German and Russian extraction.
Passac'aglina pour la St. Alina
