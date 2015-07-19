Villem KappBorn 7 September 1913. Died 24 March 1964
Villem Kapp
1913-09-07
Villem Kapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Villem Kapp (7 September 1913 – 24 March 1964) was an Estonian composer, organist and music teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Villem Kapp Tracks
Pohjarannik (The North Coast) - poem for bass soloist, male choir and organ
Andres Paas
Villem Kapp Links
