The Black Atlantic
2006
The Black Atlantic Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Atlantic is a Dutch acoustic pop band formed around singer-songwriter Geert van der Velde, former vocalist for the American hardcore band Shai Hulud.
Fragile Meadow
