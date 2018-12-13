Jen CloherBorn 1973
Jen Cloher
1973
Jen Cloher Biography (Wikipedia)
Jen Cloher (born 9 October 1973) is an Australian singer-songwriter, currently based in Melbourne, Victoria. She recorded and toured with her band Jen Cloher and the Endless Sea from 2006 to 2010.
Jen Cloher Tracks
The Great Australian Bite (6 Music session for Marc Riley 14.02.18)
Jen Cloher
The Great Australian Bite (6 Music session for Marc Riley 14.02.18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Strong Woman
Jen Cloher
Strong Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Strong Woman
Fear Is Like A Forest (6 Music session for Marc Riley 140218)
Jen Cloher
Fear Is Like A Forest (6 Music session for Marc Riley 140218)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Shoe Gazers (6 Music session for Marc Riley 140218)
Jen Cloher
Shoe Gazers (6 Music session for Marc Riley 140218)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
The Great Australian Bite (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
Jen Cloher
The Great Australian Bite (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Shoe Gazers (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
Jen Cloher
Shoe Gazers (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Shoe Gazers (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
Sensory Memory (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
Jen Cloher
Sensory Memory (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Sensory Memory (6 Music 14.02. 2018)
Analysis Paralysis (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
Jen Cloher
Analysis Paralysis (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Analysis Paralysis
Jen Cloher
Analysis Paralysis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Analysis Paralysis
Forgot Myself (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
Jen Cloher
Forgot Myself (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Regional Echo (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
Jen Cloher
Regional Echo (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Strong Woman (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
Jen Cloher
Strong Woman (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Forgot Myself
Jen Cloher
Forgot Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Forgot Myself
Needle In The Hay
Jen Cloher
Needle In The Hay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wxxf.jpglink
Needle In The Hay
Avant Gardener
Pete Convery, Dave Mudie, Bones Sloane, Courtney Barnett, Courtney Barnett, Dan Luscombe & Jen Cloher
Avant Gardener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avant Gardener
Performer
Jen Cloher Links
