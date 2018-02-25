Plas JohnsonBorn 21 July 1931
Plas Johnson
1931-07-21
Plas Johnson Biography
Plas John Johnson Jr. (born July 21, 1931) is an American soul-jazz and hard bop tenor saxophonist, probably most widely known as the tenor saxophone soloist on Henry Mancini’s "The Pink Panther Theme". He also performs on alto and baritone sax as well as various flutes and clarinets.
Plas Johnson Tracks
What Can I Say
Vincent DeRosa
What Can I Say
What Can I Say
Last played on
Early Autumn
Ralph Burns
Early Autumn
Early Autumn
Last played on
Downstairs
Plas Johnson
Downstairs
Downstairs
Last played on
Goin' Down
Lou Blackburn
Goin' Down
Goin' Down
Last played on
Ease On Down The Road
Plas Johnson
Ease On Down The Road
Ease On Down The Road
Last played on
Twitchy
Willie Joe & His Unitar
Twitchy
Twitchy
Last played on
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dave Wells, Jack Marshall, Marion Montgomery, Manny Klein, Lew McCreary, Plas Johnson, Mike Melvoin, Ray Johnson, Bob Bain, Leroy Vinnegar & Earl Palmer
There'll Be Some Changes Made
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Performer
Last played on
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
Ray Brown, Milton Kestenbaum, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Larry Bunker, Carmine Coppola, Victor Feldman, Carl Fortina, Plas Johnson, Artie Kane, Virginia Majewski, Tommy Morgan, Joe Porcaro & Emil Richards
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
First Chase/Foot Chase/St. Matthew Passion (End Credits)
Performer
Last played on
Tanya Part 2
Plas Johnson
Tanya Part 2
Tanya Part 2
Last played on
Plas Johnson Links
