Fergal Scahill
Fergal Scahill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af3f6815-6230-41b2-b156-3e50c81d7cc4
Fergal Scahill Tracks
Sort by
The Poor Oul' Craythurs
Fergal Scahill
The Poor Oul' Craythurs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poor Oul' Craythurs
Last played on
Joe Cassidy's, Julia Delaney's, Dinny O'Brien's
Fergal Scahill
Joe Cassidy's, Julia Delaney's, Dinny O'Brien's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher That Down, The Roscommon Reel
Fergal Scahill
Higher That Down, The Roscommon Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/PADDY FAHEY'S
Fergal Scahill
THE SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/PADDY FAHEY'S
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/PADDY FAHEY'S
Last played on
The Flooded Road to Glenties, Craig's Pipes, the Baker (Reels)
Fergal Scahill
The Flooded Road to Glenties, Craig's Pipes, the Baker (Reels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gold Ring/Maid at the Spinning Wheel
Fergal Scahill
The Gold Ring/Maid at the Spinning Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Found Out / The Wayfaring
Fergal Scahill
The New Found Out / The Wayfaring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Found Out / The Wayfaring
Last played on
Gan Anim/Patsy Tuohey's/Lads of Laois
Fergal Scahill
Gan Anim/Patsy Tuohey's/Lads of Laois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gan Anim/Patsy Tuohey's/Lads of Laois
Last played on
Back to artist