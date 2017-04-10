John IrelandSouth African pop. Born 24 August 1954
John Ireland
1954-08-24
John Ireland Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ireland (born 23 August 1954) is a South African pop artist who began performing in the late 1970s. His single "I Like" charted in the top-20 in South Africa for 15 weeks in 1982. Another well-received single was "You're Living Inside My Head", which is based on the English folk song "Greensleeves". John Ireland is the stage name of Dr John Griffith, a reclusive man who almost never gives interviews.
