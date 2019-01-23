Vampire Weekend Biography (Wikipedia)
Vampire Weekend is an American rock band from New York City, formed in 2006 and currently signed to Columbia Records. The band was formed by lead vocalist and guitarist Ezra Koenig, multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, drummer Chris Tomson, and bassist Chris Baio. The band's first album Vampire Weekend (2008)—which included the singles "Mansard Roof", "A-Punk", "Oxford Comma", "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa", and "The Kids Don't Stand a Chance"—was acclaimed by critics for its world music influences. Their following album, Contra (2010), was similarly acclaimed and garnered strong commercial success. Their third studio album, Modern Vampires of the City (2013), won the group a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2014. Batmanglij departed the group in 2016. Currently, the band is working on their fourth studio album.
2021
Harmony Hall
Step
Cousins
Oxford Comma
A-Punk
Run
Diane Young
Mansard Roof
White Sky (Basement Jaxx Remix)
Giving Up The Gun
Horchata
Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
White Sky
