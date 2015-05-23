David T. WalkerBorn 25 June 1941
David T. Walker (born June 25, 1941) is an American guitarist born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to numerous session musician duties since the early 1970s, Walker has issued fifteen albums in his own name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C.C. Rider
Joe Sample
C.C. Rider
C.C. Rider
Last played on
Christmas In LA
Vulfpeck
Christmas In LA
Christmas In LA
Last played on
