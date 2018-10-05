The FlirtsUSA pop group. Formed 1980
The Flirts
1980
The Flirts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flirts were an American female group. The trio was created and masterminded by American Hi-NRG mogul Bobby "O" Orlando, initially composed of one blonde, one brunette, and one redhead. They are best known for Hi-NRG songs such as "Passion", "Danger", "Helpless" and "Jukebox (Don't Put Another Dime)".
The Flirts Tracks
Danger
Passion
