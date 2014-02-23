Ray BurnsReal name of Captain Sensible (The Damned). Born 24 April 1954
Ray Burns Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Ian Burns (born 24 April 1954), known by the stage name Captain Sensible, is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Sensible co-founded the punk rock band The Damned, originally playing bass before switching to guitar. He embarked on a solo career during the 1980s, following a UK number one hit with his cover of "Happy Talk".
Sensible's signature headwear is a red beret.
