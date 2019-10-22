Laura OrtmanBorn 17 July 1973
Laura Ortman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af323722-9bae-4820-bc8e-9e582a58dee4
Laura Ortman Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Ortman is a musician from Whiteriver, Arizona who lives in Brooklyn, New York City. She bridges the gap between music and fine art, which can be seen from her inclusion in fine art exhibitions such as the Whitney Biennial.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Ortman Tracks
Sort by
Spring
Laura Ortman
Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring
Last played on
Back to artist