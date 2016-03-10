Michael CavanaughBorn 1972
Michael Cavanaugh
1972
Michael Cavanaugh Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Cavanaugh (born 1972, Cleveland, Ohio, United States) is an actor, musician and singer most famous for playing the piano and lead vocals in the band for the Broadway musical Movin' Out. Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel for this musical and appeared in the show for three years and over 1300 performances, receiving many accolades.[citation needed]
