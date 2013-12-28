Salt TankFormed 1991
Salt Tank
1991
Salt Tank Biography
Salt Tank are two English record producers, David Gates and Malcolm Stanners, plus percussionist and vocalist Andy Rose, from Surrey. Their music ranges from laid-back trance, such as their hit single "Eugina" (some of its many versions include a sample from "Me and a Gun" by Tori Amos) to tougher sounds.[citation needed]
