Salt Tank are two English record producers, David Gates and Malcolm Stanners, plus percussionist and vocalist Andy Rose, from Surrey. Their music ranges from laid-back trance, such as their hit single "Eugina" (some of its many versions include a sample from "Me and a Gun" by Tori Amos) to tougher sounds.[citation needed]

