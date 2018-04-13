Odd NosdamBorn 1976
Odd Nosdam
1976
Odd Nosdam Biography (Wikipedia)
David P. Madson (born 1976), better known by his stage name Odd Nosdam, is an American underground hip hop producer, DJ and visual artist. He is co-founder of the record label Anticon. He has remixed tracks by a variety of bands and artists including Boards of Canada, The Notwist, and Sole.
Odd Nosdam Tracks
Uhuh
Odd Nosdam
Uhuh
Uhuh
Last played on
B Minor OG
Odd Nosdam
B Minor OG
B Minor OG
Last played on
Ethereal Slap
Odd Nosdam
Ethereal Slap
Endless (Drum Edit) (feat. Teebs)
Odd Nosdam
Endless (Drum Edit) (feat. Teebs)
Endless (Drum Edit) (feat. Teebs)
Last played on
Sisters
Odd Nosdam
Sisters
Sisters
Last played on
Endless 432 (feat. Teebs)
Odd Nosdam
Endless 432 (feat. Teebs)
Endless 432 (feat. Teebs)
Last played on
Sisters (Boards Of Canada remix)
Odd Nosdam
Sisters (Boards Of Canada remix)
Sisters (Boards Of Canada remix)
Last played on
Bow They Will!!!
Odd Nosdam
Bow They Will!!!
Bow They Will!!!
Last played on
