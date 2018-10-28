Usha MangeshkarBorn 1935
Usha Mangeshkar
1935
Usha Mangeshkar Biography (Wikipedia)
Usha Mangeshkar (Marathi: उषा मंगेशकर, Hindi: उषा मंगेशकर) is an Indian singer who has recorded many Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese songs.
Tumko Piya Dil Diya
Lata Mangeshkar
Tumko Piya Dil Diya
Tumko Piya Dil Diya
Pakdo Pakdo Pakdo
Kishore Kumar
Pakdo Pakdo Pakdo
Pakdo Pakdo Pakdo
Janu Meri Jaan
Mohammed Rafi
Janu Meri Jaan
Janu Meri Jaan
Pehli Nazar Mein
Mohammed Rafi
Pehli Nazar Mein
Pehli Nazar Mein
Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka
Lata Mangeshkar
Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka
Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka
Avo Gori Nadi Ne Kinare
Mohammed Rafi
Avo Gori Nadi Ne Kinare
Avo Gori Nadi Ne Kinare
Bandhwa Re
Mahendra Kapoor
Bandhwa Re
Bandhwa Re
Aplam Chaplam
Usha Mangeshkar
Aplam Chaplam
Aplam Chaplam
Chundadi Odhai Mane
Usha Mangeshkar
Chundadi Odhai Mane
Chundadi Odhai Mane
