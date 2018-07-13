Nick Pride & The PimptonesFormed 2007
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
2007
Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Pride and the Pimptones are a funk/jazz/soul band based in Newcastle upon Tyne. The Pimptones were formed in 2007 by guitarist, composer and arranger Nick Pride. Their record label Record Kicks describes them as "a deep funk / jazz-dance outfit playing original material in the style of The Meters, JTQ and Charlie Hunter. The group is equally at home in a noisy nightclub or intimate jazz setting, and is most likely to bring the roof of either down with their heavy dancefloor grooves, big breaks and sophisticated jazz numbers"
Tracks
Everything's Better In The Summertime
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Everything's Better In The Summertime
Summertime
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Summertime
Summertime
Last played on
Baby Can We Start Again
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Baby Can We Start Again
Sweetness And Light
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Sweetness And Light
Good Day
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Good Day
Good Day
Last played on
Eveything's Better In The Sunshine
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Eveything's Better In The Sunshine
Deeper Pimp
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Deeper Pimp
Deeper Pimp
Last played on
Hot Doggin'
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Hot Doggin'
Hot Doggin'
Last played on
Why Does My Man (feat. Beth Macari)
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Why Does My Man (feat. Beth Macari)
Why Does My Man (feat. Beth Macari)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Gold Leader
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Gold Leader
Gold Leader
Last played on
Why Does My Man [Sam Redmore Mix]
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Why Does My Man [Sam Redmore Mix]
It's A Love Thing
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
It's A Love Thing
It's A Love Thing
Last played on
99 Reasons
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
99 Reasons
99 Reasons
Last played on
Why Does My Man Got To Be So Tough
Beth Macari & Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Why Does My Man Got To Be So Tough
Why Does My Man Got To Be So Tough
Performer
Last played on
Take Care Of My Love
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Take Care Of My Love
Mia Sorella (Tim Shaw Mix)
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Mia Sorella (Tim Shaw Mix)
Waitin' So Long
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Waitin' So Long
Waitin' So Long
Last played on
Waitin' So Long (Smoove Remix)
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Waitin' So Long (Smoove Remix)
Waitin' So Long Feat Jess Roberts
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Waitin' So Long Feat Jess Roberts
Lay It On The Line
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Lay It On The Line
Midnight Feast Of Jazz
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Midnight Feast Of Jazz
Come And Get It
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Come And Get It
Come And Get It
Last played on
Bigger Than Hip Hop
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Bigger Than Hip Hop
Bigger Than
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
Bigger Than
Bigger Than
Last played on
"Deeper Pimp" (Smoove Retouch)
Nick Pride & The Pimptones
"Deeper Pimp" (Smoove Retouch)
