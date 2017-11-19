Full of Hell is an American grindcore band from Ocean City, Maryland and Central Pennsylvania, formed in 2009. They are currently signed to Relapse Records. They have released 3 studio albums – Roots of Earth Are Consuming My Home (2011), Rudiments of Mutilation (2013), and Trumpeting Ecstasy (2017) – as well as 3 full-length collaborations – Full of Hell & Merzbow (2014) with Japanese noise artist Merzbow and One Day You Will Ache Like I Ache (2016) and Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light (2017) with sludge metal band the Body – aside from numerous EPs and splits.