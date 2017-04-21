Lol Hammond (born 1969 in London, England) is a musician, producer and DJ.

Hammond's career in electronic music started in the sound system Spiral Tribe in 1991. Simultaneously he created the production/remix act Drum Club together with London DJ Charlie Hall. Drum Club toured with Orbital in 1993 and released the studio albums Everything is Now and Drums Are Dangerous. In 1995, Hammond and Nina Walsh formed the Brithop group Slab. He has also remixed artists such as Killing Joke, The Fall, Lush, Republica, Brian Eno, Chapterhouse, Curve, Jah Wobble, experimental keyboardist Brian Graves, and Alabama 3.

Hammond has released records under his own name, most notably the album All This is Bliss in 2001, and together with Roger Eno the album Damage in 1999. Lol Hammond is interested in film and filmmaking and has worked as a music supervisor for several feature films. He has also had his music featured in movies such as The World Is Not Enough and It's All Gone Pete Tong. Hammond has also worked for the British music festival The Big Chill.