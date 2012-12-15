Matt ElliottBorn 23 June 1970
1970-06-23
Matt Elliott is an English guitarist and singer, originally from Bristol, England and now based in France, who plays dark folk music. He also produced and recorded electronic music under the name The Third Eye Foundation.
Dust Flesh And Bones
