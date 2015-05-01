LightyearFormed 1998. Disbanded 2003
Lightyear
1998
Lightyear Biography (Wikipedia)
Lightyear is a seven-piece UK ska punk band, formed in 1997 in Derby. They were part of a UK music scene that mixed ska punk with other genres including funk, indie-rock and hip-hop. The band signed to Household Name Records in 2001, and released two full-length albums before splitting in 2003. Since 2006 the band have had a number of reunions.
Lightyear Tracks
Feeling This Way
Lightyear
Blindside
Lightyear
