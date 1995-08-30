Sterling MorrisonBorn 28 August 1942. Died 30 August 1995
Sterling Morrison
1942-08-28
Holmes Sterling Morrison, Jr. (August 29, 1942 – August 30, 1995) was an American guitarist, best known as one of the founding members of the rock group the Velvet Underground, usually playing electric guitar, occasionally bass guitar, and singing backing vocals.
Unlike bandmates Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker and Nico, Morrison never released a solo album or made recordings under his own name, but nevertheless, he was an essential element of the group's sound as a conventional guitarist to Reed's experimental guitar style.
