David EpsteinBorn 3 October 1930. Died 15 January 2002
David Epstein
David Epstein Biography (Wikipedia)
David Mayer Epstein (October 3, 1930 – January 15, 2002), was a composer, conductor, and music scientist who taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was also the author of Shaping Time: Music, the Brain, and Performance, a work on the neurological basis for various elements of music theory and co-editor of Beauty and the Brain: Biological Aspects of Aestetics.
