Torbjörn "Ebbot" Lundberg (born 26 February 1966) is a Swedish artist, songwriter and music producer who lives in Gothenburg, Sweden. From 1995 to 2012, he was the lead singer of The Soundtrack of Our Lives‚ which he co-founded with Björn Olsson and Ian Person,

Lundberg was also one of the founding members of the rock band Union Carbide Productions 1986–1993. He has also produced a large number of bands like The Loons, Nymphet Noodlers, Nicolai Dunger, Onkel Kånkel, and Zoobox. He has made appearances with or collaborated with Jane Birkin, Turbonegro, Nina Persson, The Cardigans, Teddybears, Trummor & Orgel and Olle Ljungström. He has appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Later... with Jools Holland and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

In 2012 he released his first solo album entitled There's Only One of Us Here. It is a 43 minute long, uninterrupted opus that was originally created in 2011 for the art project (In)Visible Dialogues organized by Per Hüttner and Elias Arnér.