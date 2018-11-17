William Lloyd WebberBorn 11 March 1914. Died 29 October 1982
William Lloyd Webber Biography (Wikipedia)
William Southcombe Lloyd Webber CBE (11 March 1914 – 29 October 1982) was an English organist and composer, achieving some fame as a part of the modern classical music movement yet commercially facing mixed opportunities. Besides his long and prestigious career, composing works ranging from choral pieces to instrumental items and more, he is known for being the father of both fellow composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and virtuoso cellist Julian Lloyd Webber. He also notably served as a teacher, instructing pupils on music theory at the Royal College of Music for a time.
Webber was born in London. The son of William Charles Henry Webber, a self-employed plumber, he was fortunate that his father was a keen organ 'buff' who spent what little money he had travelling to hear various organs in and around the capital. Often he would take his son with him and, before long, young William started to play the organ himself and developed a keen interest that bordered on the obsessional.
By the age of 14, William Lloyd Webber had already become a well-known organ recitalist, giving frequent performances at many important churches and cathedrals throughout Great Britain. He won an organ scholarship to the Mercers' School, later winning a further scholarship to study at the Royal College of Music, where he studied with Ralph Vaughan Williams and gained his FRCO diploma at nineteen. Because there was already another student at the college with the name William Webber, William continued to use his second middle name 'Lloyd' from then on as part of his name.
- Tasmin Little plays a recently discovered William Lloyd Webber piece live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xkfsy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xkfsy.jpg2016-06-07T10:01:00.000ZTasmin Little and John Lenehan perform The Gardens at Eastwell by William Lloyd Webberhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xkkrs
Tasmin Little plays a recently discovered William Lloyd Webber piece live on In Tune
William Lloyd Webber Tracks
Sort by
Air and Variations for clarinet and piano
Frensham Pond
Serenade for Strings
The Call of the Morning
Song Without Words
How Do I Love Thee?
Aurora
Lo! My Shepherd is Divine
Nocturne
The Gardens At Eastwell
Nocturne
Willow Song
Invocation for strings, harp and timpani in E minor
The Moon
Seven Pieces for Piano: No 2 Song Without Words
Aurora
Badinage de Noel for piano
Aurora orch Cullen
Tree Tops (Three Spring Miniatures) (feat. Ian Brown)
Tree Tops
Fantasy Trio
Nocturne (feat. Julian Lloyd Webber)
In the half light - a soliloquy for cello and piano [1951]
On Frensham Pond for clarinet and piano
In the Half-Light - A Soliloquy
Frensham Pond
Aurora
Benedictus
Invocation
Lento
Nocturne
Trumpet Minuet
Serenade for Strings
William Lloyd Webber Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
William Walton: Popular song from Façade
-
Finzi: Dies Natalis
-
Sean Shibe - William Walton's Five Bagatelles - No. 3 Alla cubana
-
Sean Shibe - William Walton's Five Bagatelles - No. 1 Allegro
-
Prize Winners from the Kathleen Ferrier Awards 2017
-
Feeling nostalgic? Ben Johnson sings from Finzi's Till Earth Outwears
-
Walton: Cello Concerto
-
Walton: Belshazzar's Feast
-
Walton: Henry V suite
-
Walton: Violin Concerto