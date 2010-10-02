D.H. PeligroBorn 1960
D.H. Peligro
1960
D.H. Peligro Biography (Wikipedia)
Darren Henley (born July 9, 1959), better known by his stage name D. H. Peligro, is an American punk rock musician, most commonly known as the drummer for the Dead Kennedys along with a brief stint as the drummer for Red Hot Chili Peppers.
