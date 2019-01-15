Kent Nagano
Kent George Nagano (born November 22, 1951) is an American conductor and opera administrator. He is currently music director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra since 2006, and general music director of the Hamburg State Opera since 2015.
Fantasia in C minor Op.80 for piano, chorus and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Concerto no.1 in G minor, Op.26
Max Bruch
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op 30
Richard Strauss
Concerto in E minor for clarinet, viola and orchestra, Op 88 (2nd mvt)
Max Bruch
Last played on
Lollapalooza
John Adams, Hallé & Kent Nagano
Last played on
Rodrigue et Chimène Act 2: 'Seigneurs des monts et des praireis' and 'Que signient ce bruit et ce cliquetis'
Claude Debussy
Last played on
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Édouard Lalo
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen: Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht
Gustav Mahler
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen: Ging heut' morgen uber's feld
Gustav Mahler
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Act I, Scene II 12: Austrian Woman: I kept my distance
John Adams, Al;ice Goodman, The Orchestra Of The Opéra De Lyon, Janice Felty, Eugene Perry & Kent Nagano
Last played on
Violin Concerto - 4th Movement
Unsuk Chin
Exsultate, jubilate - motet for soprano and orchestra (K 165)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Baïlèro (Chants d'Auvergne)
Joseph Canteloube
The Noonday Witch, Op.108
Antonín Dvořák
Mass No. 2 In E Minor
Anton Bruckner
Bogus Pomp
Frank Zappa
Chin, chin chidori
Jean-Pascal Beintus
A Quiet Place - Act 3
Leonard Bernstein
Variations Op.31 - Introduction, theme and first 5 variations
Arnold Schoenberg
A Quiet Place - Postlude to Act I
Leonard Bernstein
Ging heut' Morgen übers Feld (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
Gustav Mahler
A White House Cantata - The Grand Old Party
Leonard Bernstein
A White House Cantata - The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Leonard Bernstein
Salve Regina (Dialogues des Carmélites)
Francis Poulenc
Don Quichotte a Dulcinee for voice and orchestra
Maurice Ravel
Coppélia (Valse)
Léo Delibes
Last played on
Tarangalila Symphony: Finale
Olivier Messiaen
St Francois d'Assise (excerpt)
Olivier Messiaen
Porgi amor qual que ristoro from Le Nozze di Figaro (K.492)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oh! ne me quittez pas sue un adieu de fâcherie!
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Que se passe-t-il?
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
L'Amour e Loin (J'ai appris à parler du bonheur)
Kaija Saariaho
Maan varjot (excerpt)
Kaija Saariaho
Coppélia (Mazurka)
Léo Delibes
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 in F major, Op. 93: IV. Finale. Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
St Francois d'Assise (Act 1 scene 3)
Olivier Messiaen
Turangalila Symphony: V. Joy of the Blood of the Stars
Olivier Messiaen
