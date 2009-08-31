The IndelicatesFormed 2005
The Indelicates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af1122a8-e2f0-4534-8ce1-919d1edba1d9
The Indelicates Biography (Wikipedia)
The Indelicates are a Sussex-based English indie rock band. Formed in 2005 by Julia and Simon Indelicate, the band currently consists of Julia and Simon, Alastair Clayton, Nick Kos, Emma-Ben Lewis, Louisa Wood and Heather Newton. They have released six albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Indelicates Tracks
Sort by
Our Daughters Will Never be Free
The Indelicates
Our Daughters Will Never be Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Indelicates Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist