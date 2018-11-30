Dejan Lazić (born in Zagreb, 1977) is a Croatian pianist and composer, and a naturalised Austrian citizen. He has appeared with such orchestras as the Budapest Festival Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Philharmonia Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony, Bamberger Symphoniker, Swedish Radio, Danish National, Helsinki Philharmonic, Australian Chamber Orchestra and NHK Symphony Orchestra, working with such conductors as Iván Fischer, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Giovanni Antonini, Kirill Petrenko, Robert Spano and John Storgårds.

Lazić made his BBC Proms debut in summer 2011, performing two concerts; once with BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, to give the UK premiere of his own arrangement of the Brahms Violin Concerto for piano and orchestra and again to perform Liszt with Budapest Festival Orchestra and Iván Fischer. Further performances with BFO/Fischer in the current season include dates in Budapest and on tour in Gent, Milan and at the Beethovenfest Bonn. He appears also with the Kammerorchester Basel, performing at the Vienna Konzerthaus, Hamburger Philharmoniker at Hamburger Ostertöne festival, Trondheim Symphony, Helsinki Philharmonic and, further afield, Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo, plus Pacific and Atlanta Symphony Orchestras.