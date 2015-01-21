Jason Kao HwangBorn 1957
Jason Kao Hwang
1957
Jason Kao Hwang Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Kao Hwang (born 1957) is a Chinese American violinist and composer. He is known for his unconventional and improvisational jazz violin technique as well as his chamber opera The Floating Box: A Story in Chinatown which premiered in 2001 and was released in 2005 on New World Records.
