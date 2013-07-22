Michael "Mike" Shipley (7 October 1956 – 25 July 2013) was an Australian mixing engineer, audio engineer, and record producer. Shipley's music career spanned more than 30 years – mostly working in Los Angeles. At the Grammy Awards of 2012 he won the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category for his joint work on Paper Airplane (April 2011), by Alison Krauss and Union Station. Shipley died in July 2013, aged 56, of an apparent suicide.