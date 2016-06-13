Youssou Ndour Biography (Wikipedia)
Youssou N'Dour (born 1 October 1959) is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine described him as, "perhaps the most famous singer alive" in Senegal and much of Africa. From April 2012 to September 2013, he was Senegal's Minister of Tourism.
N'Dour helped develop a style of popular Senegalese music called mbalax, a genre that fused traditional polyrhythms derived from the Wolof sabar with popular urban dance music primarily from the African diaspora. He is the subject of the award-winning films Return to Gorée (2007) directed by Pierre-Yves Borgeaud and Youssou N'Dour: I Bring What I Love (2008) directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, which were released around the world.
In 2006, N'Dour was cast as Olaudah Equiano in the film Amazing Grace.
Youssou Ndour Tracks
7 Seconds
Cheikh Ibra Fall
Birima - BBC Radio 3 Proms 2018
Money Money - BBC Radio 3 Proms 2018
Immigres - BBC Radio 3 Proms 2018
Baykat - BBC Radio 3 Proms 2018
Serigne Fallou - BBC Radio 3 Proms 2018
