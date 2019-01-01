Chronic Future was a band from Scottsdale, Arizona. The band was formed in 1995, when their average age was 14. They achieved a short period of mainstream success with the album Lines in My Face, as well as the album's hit single, "Time and Time Again". The band consists of vocalist Mike Busse, guitarist Ben Collins, bassist Brandon Lee and drummer Barry Collins, who are all founding members.

After finding mainstream success, the band then went on to operate under their own independent label, Modern Art Records, and released the Modern Art EP online under this new label. The band has worked very independently after their departure from Interscope Records, rarely playing live and releasing albums independently as well as releasing online demos and purchasable songs. The band's early/mainstream style was a mixture of hip hop and punk rock, but the band has now progressed into a unique fusion style of hip hop, electronica, and alternative. The band's vocal style incorporates three vocalists: Mike Busse, Ben Collins and Brandon Lee.