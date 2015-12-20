Carl Bertil AgnestigBorn 7 March 1924
Carl Bertil Agnestig, originally Andersson, born 7 March 1924 in Järvsö Parish, Sweden, is a Swedish music teacher and composer.
He is known for music-instruction books and has written several songs, one of the more well-known is Adventstid. He's represented in Den svenska psalmboken 1986 with two works, (nr 214 b and 443).
