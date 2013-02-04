Reg PresleyBorn 12 June 1941. Died 4 February 2013
Reg Presley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af03af8a-c8f4-46af-b9fc-501d8732912e
Reg Presley Biography (Wikipedia)
Reginald Maurice Ball (12 June 1941 – 4 February 2013), known professionally as Reg Presley, was an English singer-songwriter. He was the lead singer with the 1960s rock and roll band the Troggs, the hits of which included "Wild Thing" (#1 on the Hot 100 on 30 July - 6 August 1966) and "With a Girl Like You" (#1 on the UK Official Singles Chart on 4-11 August 1966). He wrote the song "Love Is All Around", which was featured in the films Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reg Presley Tracks
Sort by
Reg Presley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Barry Gibb
-
What is Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb's favourite Golden Oldie?
-
Barry Gibb: “'You Win Again' came to me in a dream, as did a lot of my new album.”
-
Barry Gibb: "It's strange I've ended up in a three-person band again."
-
Borodin: Prince Igor - Polovtsian Dances (extract)
-
Alexander Borodin
-
Borodin: Symphony No. 2
-
Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in B minor - Preview Clip
-
Borodin: Prince Igor Overture - Preview Clip
-
Borodin: Prince Igor - Preview Clip
Back to artist