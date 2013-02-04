Reginald Maurice Ball (12 June 1941 – 4 February 2013), known professionally as Reg Presley, was an English singer-songwriter. He was the lead singer with the 1960s rock and roll band the Troggs, the hits of which included "Wild Thing" (#1 on the Hot 100 on 30 July - 6 August 1966) and "With a Girl Like You" (#1 on the UK Official Singles Chart on 4-11 August 1966). He wrote the song "Love Is All Around", which was featured in the films Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually.