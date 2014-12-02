Liam Watson is a British record producer and owner of Toe Rag Studios. Watson is perhaps best known for his work engineering and mixing the White Stripes' Elephant, receiving the 2004 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. More recently, he produced Hooverdam, the studio album by ex Stranglers lead singer Hugh Cornwell, which included "Please Don't Put Me on a Slow Boat to Trowbridge". Watson also produced the Bristols and Fabienne Delsol.