Liam Watson Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Watson is a British record producer and owner of Toe Rag Studios. Watson is perhaps best known for his work engineering and mixing the White Stripes' Elephant, receiving the 2004 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. More recently, he produced Hooverdam, the studio album by ex Stranglers lead singer Hugh Cornwell, which included "Please Don't Put Me on a Slow Boat to Trowbridge". Watson also produced the Bristols and Fabienne Delsol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
