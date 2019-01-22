Dave Berry (born David Holgate Grundy, 6 February 1941 in Woodhouse, Sheffield) is an English pop singer and former teen idol of the 1960s.

He performed a mixture of R&B and pop ballads and was popular in Britain, and in Continental Europe, especially Belgium and the Netherlands, but had no commercial success in the US, where he is best known for the original versions of Ray Davies' "This Strange Effect" and Graham Gouldman's "I'm Going To Take You There".

He had an unusual ambition for a pop performer trying to make a name for himself - to appear on television completely hidden by a prop. In his own words, to "not appear, to stay behind something and not come out". He often hid behind the upturned collar of his leather jacket, or wrapped himself around, and effectively behind, the microphone lead.