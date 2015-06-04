FencesChris Mansfield. Formed 2004
Fences
2004
Fences Biography (Wikipedia)
Fences is an American indie rock band from Seattle, Washington formed by lead vocalist and guitarist Christopher Mansfield, guitarist Benjamin Greenspan, bassist and vocalist Lindsey Starr and drummer Elliott Garm Chaffee. They released their debut studio album Fences in 2010 and Lesser Oceans in 2015.
Fences Tracks
Arrows
Arrows
Arrows
Fences
Fences
Fences
Fences
Arrows (feat. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis)
Fences
Arrows (feat. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis)
Arrows (feat. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis)
