Dorian ElectraBorn 25 June 1992
Dorian Electra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aefba883-dfc2-45ee-bce4-1dd903b13341
Dorian Electra Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorian Electra (born Dorian Electra Fridkin Gomberg, June 25, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter, video and performance artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorian Electra Tracks
Sort by
Flamboyant
Dorian Electra
Flamboyant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flamboyant
Last played on
Back to artist