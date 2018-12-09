Hannu KoivulaBorn 12 October 1960
Hannu Koivula
1960-10-12
The Match Girl: overture
August Enna
Last played on
Symphony in D major/minor ok
Juan Crisostomo Arriaga, Danish Radio Concert Orchestra & Hannu Koivula
Composer
Last played on
11 Variations on a theme by Haydn for 9 wind instruments and double bass (1982)
Jean Françaix
Last played on
Rakastava - suite for string orchestra (Op.14)
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Serenade for string orchestra in C major Op.48
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Andante Festivo for strings and timpani [originally for string quartet]
Jean Sibelius
Last played on
Suite Champetre (Op.98b)
Jean Sibelius
Ensemble
Last played on
Overture and music from the Ballet Prometheus, Op.43
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ensemble
Last played on
The Croatian Girl: overture
Otto Dütsch
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony in D major/minor
Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga
Ensemble
Last played on
Romance for strings (Op.42) in C major
Jean Sibelius
Ensemble
Last played on
