Heikki Veli Uolevi Sarmanto (born 22 June 1939 in Helsinki, Finland) is a Finnish jazz pianist and composer.

Sarmanto began to play jazz during the 1960s. He studied first at the Sibelius Academy and later at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. In 1970 he was chosen as 'Jazz Musician of the Year' in Finland and the following year he won top prizes at the Montreux Jazz Festival in both piano and combo categories.

Sarmanto has released around 40 recordings, numerous published scores, and songbooks, as well as having several film scores to his credit. He has collaborated with jazz musicians such as Sonny Rollins, Art Farmer, Helen Merrill, George Russell and Jeannine Otis in addition to his work in the classical arena with baritone Jorma Hynninen, the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Tapiola Children's Choir.

In September 1998 Sarmanto was appointed Artistic Director of the UMO Jazz Orchestra.

Pekka Sarmanto is Sarmanto's brother.