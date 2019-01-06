Loggins & MessinaFormed 1972. Disbanded 1975
Loggins & Messina
1972
Loggins & Messina Biography (Wikipedia)
Loggins and Messina is an American rock-pop duo consisting of Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina, who achieved their success in the early to mid-1970s. Among their well-known songs are "Danny's Song", "House at Pooh Corner", and "Your Mama Don't Dance". After selling more than 16 million records and becoming one of the leading musical duos of the 1970s, Loggins and Messina broke up in 1976. Although Messina would find only limited popularity following the breakup, Loggins went on to be a 1980s hitmaker. In 2005 and again in 2009, Loggins and Messina have rejoined for tours in the United States.
Loggins & Messina Tracks
Angry Eyes
Loggins & Messina
Angry Eyes
Angry Eyes
Last played on
Your Mama Don't Dance
Loggins & Messina
Your Mama Don't Dance
Your Mama Don't Dance
Last played on
Danny's Song
Loggins & Messina
Danny's Song
Danny's Song
Last played on
House At Pooh Corner
Loggins & Messina
House At Pooh Corner
House At Pooh Corner
Last played on
Be Free
Loggins & Messina
Be Free
Be Free
Last played on
Thinking Of You
Loggins & Messina
Thinking Of You
Thinking Of You
Last played on
Lady Of My Heart
Loggins & Messina
Lady Of My Heart
Lady Of My Heart
Last played on
Watching The River Run
Loggins & Messina
Watching The River Run
Watching The River Run
Last played on
