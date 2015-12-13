Hambone Willie NewbernBorn 1899. Died 1947
Hambone Willie Newbern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aef664fd-acb9-4bbd-b23c-0c6b42a7adda
Hambone Willie Newbern Biography (Wikipedia)
William "Hambone Willie" Newbern (1901 – April 15, 1965) was an American guitar-playing country blues musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hambone Willie Newbern Tracks
Sort by
Roll And Tumble Blues
Hambone Willie Newbern
Roll And Tumble Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll And Tumble Blues
Last played on
Nobody knows
Hambone Willie Newbern
Nobody knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody knows
Last played on
Hambone Willie Newbern Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist