Jim Moray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s8psp.jpg
1981-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aef5b6f3-bcdc-4409-ad3c-e80f9d2eeb16
Jim Moray Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Moray (born 1981) is an English folk singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Moray Performances & Interviews
- Listen to Jim Moray in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x6qgw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x6qgw.jpg2017-03-20T10:42:00.000ZJim Moray in session for World on 3 - Friday 17th March 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xfnml
Listen to Jim Moray in session for World on 3
Jim Moray Tracks
Sort by
If It's True
Jim Moray
If It's True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
If It's True
Last played on
William Of Barbary
Jim Moray
William Of Barbary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
William Of Barbary
Last played on
Hard
Jim Moray
Hard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Hard
Last played on
All You Pretty Girls
Jim Moray
All You Pretty Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
All You Pretty Girls
Last played on
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
Alasdair Roberts
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pqd.jpglink
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
Last played on
Sweet England
Jim Moray
Sweet England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Sweet England
Last played on
Sounds Of Earth (Live Session Version)
Jim Moray
Sounds Of Earth (Live Session Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
Olivia Chaney
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
Last played on
Bristol Harbour
Jim Moray
Bristol Harbour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Bristol Harbour
Last played on
Sounds of Earth
Jim Moray
Sounds of Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Sounds of Earth
Last played on
Hind Etin
Jim Moray
Hind Etin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Hind Etin
Last played on
Fair Margaret and Sweet William
Jim Moray
Fair Margaret and Sweet William
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Fair Margaret and Sweet William
Last played on
The Eighteenth of June
Jim Moray
The Eighteenth of June
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
The Eighteenth of June
Last played on
Fair Margaret and Sweet William (Folk Awards 2017)
Jim Moray
Fair Margaret and Sweet William (Folk Awards 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Nightvisitor
Jim Moray
Nightvisitor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Nightvisitor
Last played on
Fair Margaret and Sweet William (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Jim Moray
Fair Margaret and Sweet William (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w6k4z.jpglink
Child Among the Weeds
Eliza Carthy
Child Among the Weeds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7q.jpglink
Child Among the Weeds
Last played on
Lord Douglas
Jim Moray
Lord Douglas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Lord Douglas
Last played on
Another Man's Wedding
Jim Moray
Another Man's Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Another Man's Wedding
Last played on
Eppie Moray
Jim Moray
Eppie Moray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Eppie Moray
Last played on
Lord Franklin
Jim Moray
Lord Franklin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Lord Franklin
Last played on
Valentine
Jim Moray
Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Valentine
Last played on
Sounds Of Earth (live)
Jim Moray
Sounds Of Earth (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Nightvisiting (Live)
Jim Moray
Nightvisiting (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Nightvisiting (Live)
Last played on
The Salt Of The Earth (live in session)
Jim Moray
The Salt Of The Earth (live in session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Lord Bateman
Jim Moray
Lord Bateman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
Lord Bateman
Last played on
The Flying Cloud (live)
Jim Moray
The Flying Cloud (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8pt4.jpglink
The Flying Cloud (live)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/acccd4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T17:02:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5t5r.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Jim Moray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist