Laurel Aitken Born 22 April 1927. Died 17 July 2005
1927-04-22
Laurel Aitken Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorenzo Aitken (22 April 1927 – 17 July 2005), better known by the stage name Laurel Aitken, was an influential Caribbean singer and one of the pioneers of Jamaican ska music. He is often referred to as the "Godfather of Ska".[citation needed]
Laurel Aitken Tracks
Shake
Laurel Aitken
Shake
Shake
Last played on
Sally Brown
Laurel Aitken
Sally Brown
Sally Brown
Last played on
Rudi Got Married (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Rudi Got Married (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
I Shall Remove
Laurel Aitken
I Shall Remove
I Shall Remove
Last played on
You Left Me Standing
Laurel Aitken
You Left Me Standing
You Left Me Standing
Last played on
Big Fat Man (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Big Fat Man (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Rock Me Baby / Caledonia (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Rock Me Baby / Caledonia (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Jesse James (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Jesse James (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 28 Apr 1980)
Gimme Back Me Dollar
Laurel Aitken
Gimme Back Me Dollar
Gimme Back Me Dollar
Last played on
Jesse James (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Jesse James (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Rudi Got Married (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Rudi Got Married (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Big Fat Man (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Laurel Aitken
Big Fat Man (John Peel session 28th Aoril 1980)
Mr. Popcorn
Laurel Aitken
Mr. Popcorn
Mr. Popcorn
Last played on
Boogie In My Bones
Laurel Aitken
Boogie In My Bones
Boogie In My Bones
Last played on
Big Fat Man - BBC Session 28/04/1980
Laurel Aitken
Big Fat Man - BBC Session 28/04/1980
Big Fat Man - BBC Session 28/04/1980
Last played on
Why Can't I Touch You
Laurel Aitken
Why Can't I Touch You
Why Can't I Touch You
Last played on
Hailes Selassie
Laurel Aitken
Hailes Selassie
Hailes Selassie
Last played on
Bag-A-Boo
Laurel Aitken
Bag-A-Boo
Bag-A-Boo
Last played on
Bartender
Laurel Aitken
Bartender
Bartender
Last played on
Jamaica
Laurel Aitken
Jamaica
Jamaica
Last played on
West Indian Cricket Test
Laurel Aitken
West Indian Cricket Test
West Indian Cricket Test
Last played on
Boogie Rock
Laurel Aitken
Boogie Rock
Boogie Rock
Last played on
Mighty Redeemer
Laurel Aitken
Mighty Redeemer
Mighty Redeemer
Last played on
Caledonia
Laurel Aitken
Caledonia
Caledonia
Last played on
Sexy Boogie
Laurel Aitken
Sexy Boogie
Sexy Boogie
Last played on
Reggae '69
Laurel Aitken
Reggae '69
Reggae '69
Last played on
Voodoo Woman
Laurel Aitken
Voodoo Woman
Voodoo Woman
Last played on
Skinhead Train
Laurel Aitken
Skinhead Train
Skinhead Train
Last played on
Take Off My Pyjamas
Laurel Aitken
Take Off My Pyjamas
Take Off My Pyjamas
Last played on
