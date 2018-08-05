Oli SilkBorn 7 March 1979
Oli Silk
1979-03-07
Oli Silk Biography (Wikipedia)
Oli Silk is a British smooth jazz keyboardist, producer, and composer.
In 2006, Silk made his debut at the Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival, and later that year he was named Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News magazine and Art Good's Jazztrax.com Also in that year, his song "Easy Does It" hit No. 19 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.
In 2009 his song "Chill or Be Chilled" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart, and No. 5 on the Top Smooth Jazz Songs 2009 chart.
In January 2014 Silk's song "At Your Service" (feat. Julian Vaughn) reached Number 1 on the Smooth Jazz chart.
Silk was nominated International Artist of the Year 2010 by the American Smooth Jazz Awards.
Oli Silk Tracks
Where I Left Off
Oli Silk
Where I Left Off
Where I Left Off
Last played on
Take Me Away
Oli Silk
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Last played on
Su Casa, Mi Casa
Oli Silk
Su Casa, Mi Casa
Su Casa, Mi Casa
Last played on
Suits You, Sir!
Oli Silk
Suits You, Sir!
Suits You, Sir!
Last played on
Seasons Change
Oli Silk
Seasons Change
Seasons Change
Last played on
Lime Cordial Soup
Oli Silk
Lime Cordial Soup
Lime Cordial Soup
Last played on
I'm In, Peace Is (The La La La Song)
Oli Silk
I'm In, Peace Is (The La La La Song)
In The Thick Of It
Oli Silk
In The Thick Of It
In The Thick Of It
Last played on
Chill Or Be Chilled
Oli Silk
Chill Or Be Chilled
Chill Or Be Chilled
Last played on
