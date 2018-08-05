Oli Silk is a British smooth jazz keyboardist, producer, and composer.

In 2006, Silk made his debut at the Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival, and later that year he was named Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News magazine and Art Good's Jazztrax.com Also in that year, his song "Easy Does It" hit No. 19 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.

In 2009 his song "Chill or Be Chilled" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart, and No. 5 on the Top Smooth Jazz Songs 2009 chart.

In January 2014 Silk's song "At Your Service" (feat. Julian Vaughn) reached Number 1 on the Smooth Jazz chart.

Silk was nominated International Artist of the Year 2010 by the American Smooth Jazz Awards.