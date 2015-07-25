The Scottmen
The Scottmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aef3d93e-e744-4fec-82ea-48f777e1d296
The Scottmen Tracks
Sort by
Nationwide Theme
The Scottmen
Nationwide Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nationwide Theme
Last played on
Sitar Sitter
The Scottmen
Sitar Sitter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitar Sitter
Last played on
The Good Word
The Scottmen
The Good Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Good Word
Last played on
The Scottmen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist