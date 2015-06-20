Edgard José Scandurra Pereira (born 5 February 1962) is a Brazilian singer, composer, guitar player, drummer and musical director, who is a member of the Brazilian rock band Ira!.

Before joining Ira!, Edgard was a member of Ultraje a Rigor. He has also made several guest appearances with other Brazilian bands and artists such as Kid Abelha, Vange Milliet, Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Vespas Mandarinas, Lobão and Guilherme Arantes.