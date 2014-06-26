Harry WilliamsAmerican songwriter, co-writer of “In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree”. Born 23 August 1879. Died 15 May 1922
Harry Williams
1879-08-23
Harry Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Hiram Williams (August 23, 1879 – May 15, 1922) was an American composer, lyricist, and publisher of popular music from 1903 until his death in 1922.
One of his early hits, written in 1905 with Egbert Van Alstyne, is "In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree". He also produced story ideas and directed silent movies with Mack Sennett for Keystone Studios, according to Sennett's biography The King of Comedy.
Harry Williams Tracks
