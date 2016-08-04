HAIM Biography (Wikipedia)
Haim ( HY-im, stylized as HAIM) is an American pop rock band from Los Angeles. The band consists of three sisters: Este Haim (bass guitar and vocals), Danielle Haim (vocals and guitar) and Alana Haim (guitars, keyboards, and vocals). In addition to their primary instruments, each member is also proficient in several others. The group's pop sound on their studio work stands in contrast to the more rock-based music of their live shows.
The sisters grew up in a musical family, and began playing instruments from an early age in the cover band Rockinhaim, fronted by their parents, Moti and Donna. The two elder sisters, Este and Danielle, began performing with the pop group Valli Girls in 2005. They released a few songs on soundtrack and compilation albums under that name, but left the group shortly after an appearance at the 2005 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. They formed Haim with younger sister Alana in 2007, but did not seriously consider it a professional career for some years. After Danielle became a successful touring guitarist, first with Jenny Lewis and later with Julian Casablancas, Haim reformed as a full-time operation in 2012.
- "We begged the bagel place, we've only got two pesos!" - Haim haven't had any breakfast, or sleep...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z0pvt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z0pvt.jpg2018-02-22T09:01:00.000ZHaim join Grimmy on the breakfast show for a Brits after party after party. It's a little messy!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05z039s
"We begged the bagel place, we've only got two pesos!" - Haim haven't had any breakfast, or sleep...
- Highlights of HAIM at Reading + Leeds 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dhcyx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dhcyx.jpg2017-09-26T22:59:00.000ZPounding drums, massive solos and a whole lot of bassface - it's Haim time at Reading.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dk7bw
Highlights of HAIM at Reading + Leeds 2017
- HAIMhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xshl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xshl.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of HAIM's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057915m
HAIM
- It’s HAIM time!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054lczw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054lczw.jpg2017-06-01T09:36:00.000ZThe band join Grimmy in the studio for a chat and a bit of a sing song. It looks they are all set to rock this festival season.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054lbh4
It’s HAIM time!
- Haim’s original family bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05422sf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05422sf.jpg2017-05-26T14:53:00.000ZThe band talk about how their first line-up included their parents.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0542q20
Haim’s original family band
- HAIM are confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050j9gn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050j9gn.jpg2017-04-19T13:03:00.000ZGrimmy catches up with the band who are just a little bit excited about performing in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050j7mp
HAIM are confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
- HAIM - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2rzp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2rzp.jpg2013-10-21T11:39:00.000ZHAIM discuss their song, The Wire.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k2tgr
HAIM - Behind The Song
- HAIM speak to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hycpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hycpy.jpg2013-10-02T13:37:00.000ZHAIM speak to Radcliffe and Maconie about their debut album Days Are Gone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hycsl
HAIM speak to Radcliffe and Maconie
- HAIM chat to Grimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019qyv0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019qyv0.jpg2013-05-30T10:49:00.000ZHAIM catch up with Nick Grimshaw and play Show Quizness.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019qyv5
HAIM chat to Grimmy
- Haim: How do you Survive in a Family Band?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0164c00.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0164c00.jpg2013-03-10T14:10:00.000ZFor a special Mother's Day version of 3 Minute Epiphany, Mary Anne Hobbs asks Este of BBC Sound of 2013 winners Haim, how do you survive in a family band?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0164c08
Haim: How do you Survive in a Family Band?
- HAIM play live in session and chat to Huw Stephenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127snv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127snv.jpg2012-12-10T00:00:00.000ZCalifornian sister HAIM lay down three tracks at Maida Vale studios and chat to Huw Stephens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0127tkr
HAIM play live in session and chat to Huw Stephens
HAIM Tracks
Sort by
Want You Back
If I Could Change Your Mind
Forever
The Wire
Days Are Gone
Pray To God (feat. HAIM)
Don't Save Me
Little Of Your Love
Falling (Psychemagik Remix)
Running If You Call My Name
Falling
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Glastonbury: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
T in the Park: 2014
Latest HAIM News
HAIM Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
“David Bowie made one of his best records at 69… that’s a real inspiration”
-
"To make a record...with lyrics that you could tattoo on your arm"
-
"If I had all the time in the world...I would do some experimental podcasts"
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Lauren Laverne
-
"I'd like to get up on the dance floor to this" - Toyah Willcox reviews St Vincent's latest release
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Lorde
-
Lorde - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights